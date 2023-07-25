2023 Fortune China 500

|1
|1
|State Grid
|530,008.8
|8,191.9
|+
|2
|2
|China National Petroleum
|483,019.2
|21,079.7
|+
|3
|3
|Sinopec Group
|471,154.2
|9,656.9
|+
|4
|4
|China State Construction Engineering
|305,884.5
|4,234
|+
|5
|5
|Hon Hai Precision Industry
|222,535.3
|4,751
|+
|6
|6
|Industrial & Commercial Bank of China
|214,766.3
|53,589.3
|+
|7
|7
|China Construction Bank
|202,753.4
|48,145.1
|+
|8
|8
|Agricultural Bank of China
|187,061.1
|38,523.7
|+
|9
|9
|Ping An Insurance
|181,565.8
|12,453.8
|+
|10
|10
|Sinochem Holdings
|173,834
|-1.4
|+
|11
|11
|China Railway Engineering Group
|171,668.8
|2,034.7
|+
|12
|12
|China National Offshore Oil
|164,761.5
|16,987.7
|+
|13
|13
|China Railway Construction
|163,037
|1,799.6
|+
|14
|14
|China Baowu Steel Group
|161,698.4
|2,492.8
|+
|15
|15
|Bank of China
|156,923.5
|33,811
|+
|16
|16
|JD.com
|155,533.3
|1,543.1
|+
|17
|17
|China Life Insurance
|151,487.2
|6,858.6
|+
|18
|18
|China Mobile Communications
|139,597.1
|14,718.3
|+
|19
|19
|China Communications Construction
|138,270.4
|1,254.9
|+
|20
|20
|China Minmetals
|133,541.3
|876.9
|+
|21
|21
|Alibaba Group Holding
|126,812.5
|10,625
|+
|22
|22
|Xiamen C&D
|125,970.5
|454.4
|+
|23
|23
|Shandong Energy Group
|124,088.7
|32.6
|+
|24
|24
|China Resources
|121,642.6
|4,661.6
|+
|25
|25
|China Energy Investment
|121,583.6
|5,699.2
|+
|26
|26
|China Southern Power Grid
|113,674
|1,515.5
|+
|27
|27
|SAIC Motor
|110,612.3
|2,396
|+
|28
|28
|China Post Group
|110,270.6
|4,896.7
|+
|29
|29
|COFCO
|110,222
|1,765.6
|+
|30
|30
|Xiamen ITG Holding Group
|103,089.7
|289.5
|+
|31
|31
|CITIC Group
|100,768.7
|3,903.9
|+
|32
|32
|PowerChina
|99,019.6
|620.8
|+
|33
|33
|Huawei Investment & Holding
|95,489.9
|5,282.5
|+
|34
|34
|Sinopharm
|94,075.2
|1,100.8
|+
|35
|35
|COSCO Shipping
|93,181.4
|6,232.7
|+
|36
|36
|People's Insurance Co. of China
|91,534.6
|3,638.7
|+
|37
|37
|Hengli Group
|90,943.7
|356.4
|+
|38
|38
|Amer International Group
|90,498.2
|1,496.9
|+
|39
|39
|China FAW Group
|87,679.4
|3,846.4
|+
|40
|40
|China Telecommunications
|87,166.4
|2,060.8
|+
|41
|41
|Zhejiang Rongsheng Holding Group
|86,166
|169.9
|+
|42
|42
|Wuchan Zhongda Group
|85,709.6
|581.4
|+
|43
|43
|XMXYG
|83,639.2
|299.5
|+
|44
|44
|China North Industries Group
|82,688.8
|1,788.4
|+
|45
|45
|Tencent Holdings
|82,439.6
|27,984.2
|+
|46
|46
|Aviation Industry Corp. of China
|81,670.8
|1,528
|+
|47
|47
|Pacific Construction Group
|79,478.3
|5,188.4
|+
|48
|48
|Bank of Communications
|78,213.1
|13,698.9
|+
|49
|49
|Jinneng Holding Group
|77,761.3
|358.7
|+
|50
|50
|Guangzhou Automobile Industry Group
|77,344.7
|623
|+
|51
|51
|Aluminum Corp. of China
|76,946
|1,697.5
|+
|52
|52
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
|76,021.7
|33,342.5
|+
|53
|53
|Shaanxi Coal & Chemical Industry
|75,871.2
|1,386.3
|+
|54
|54
|Jiangxi Copper
|74,927.2
|464.2
|+
|55
|55
|Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group
|74,922.8
|931.2
|+
|56
|56
|China Vanke
|74,900.5
|3,362.4
|+
|57
|57
|China Merchants Group
|73,282.7
|8,474.1
|+
|58
|58
|China Merchants Bank
|72,316.6
|20,516.8
|+
|59
|59
|Dongfeng Motor
|68,415.6
|1,211.2
|+
|60
|60
|China Poly Group
|67,695.9
|1,287.7
|+
|61
|61
|China Pacific Insurance (Group)
|67,695.5
|3,658.4
|+
|62
|62
|Beijing Automotive Group
|67,282.2
|296.1
|+
|63
|63
|Greenland Holding Group
|64,802.1
|150.2
|+
|64
|64
|Country Garden Holdings
|63,978.9
|-899.7
|+
|65
|65
|China Huaneng Group
|63,284.3
|1,125.3
|+
|66
|66
|BYD
|63,040.8
|2,471.1
|+
|67
|67
|Lenovo Group
|61,946.9
|1,607.7
|+
|68
|68
|Shenghong Holding Group
|61,251.2
|427.7
|+
|69
|69
|Industrial Bank
|60,962.1
|13,584.1
|+
|70
|70
|Zhejiang Geely Holding Group
|60,395.8
|945
|+
|71
|71
|HBIS Group
|59,563.3
|49.5
|+
|72
|72
|Zhejiang Hengyi Group
|57,332.4
|-153.3
|+
|73
|73
|China National Building Material Group
|56,514.2
|629.2
|+
|74
|74
|China Electronics Technology Group
|55,847.6
|2,665.4
|+
|75
|75
|China Energy Engineering Group
|54,889.5
|544.5
|+
|76
|76
|Tsingshan Holding Group
|54,711.1
|1,457.4
|+
|77
|77
|Shanghai Pudong Development Bank
|54,027.7
|7,607.1
|+
|78
|78
|State Power Investment
|54,021.7
|743.7
|+
|79
|79
|China United Network Communications
|52,765.9
|1,085.1
|+
|80
|80
|Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum (Group)
|52,224.1
|870.2
|+
|81
|81
|China State Shipbuilding
|51,799.1
|2,710.1
|+
|82
|82
|Midea Group
|51,393
|4,393.4
|+
|83
|83
|Sinomach
|51,126.4
|-408.9
|+
|84
|84
|Ansteel Group
|50,041.3
|608
|+
|85
|85
|Jinchuan Group
|49,466.7
|1,112.6
|+
|86
|86
|Contemporary Amperex Technology
|48,848.7
|4,568.2
|+
|87
|87
|Zhejiang Communications Investment Group
|46,616.5
|858.5
|+
|88
|88
|Susun Construction Group
|46,137.8
|1,357.4
|+
|89
|89
|Jingye Group
|45,704.9
|329.4
|+
|90
|90
|China Huadian
|45,113.4
|1,021.3
|+
|91
|91
|China Minsheng Banking
|44,581.5
|5,243.1
|+
|92
|92
|Pegatron
|44,272.5
|506.9
|+
|93
|93
|China South Industries Group
|43,428.9
|1,014.6
|+
|94
|94
|Quanta Computer
|42,997
|972.4
|+
|95
|95
|Jiangsu Shagang Group
|42,784.2
|557.5
|+
|96
|96
|Shanghai Construction Group
|42,522.2
|201.5
|+
|97
|97
|China National Coal Group
|41,996.9
|1,877.3
|+
|98
|98
|Shanxi Coking Coal Group
|41,662.1
|355.3
|+
|99
|99
|Xiaomi
|41,631.3
|367.8
|+
|100
|100
|New Hope Holding Group
|41,426.2
|7.8
|+
|101
|101
|China Electronics
|40,326.3
|-501.1
|+
|102
|102
|Zijin Mining Group
|40,187.1
|2,979.4
|+
|103
|103
|S.F. Holding
|39,765.1
|917.8
|+
|104
|104
|CPC
|39,427.2
|-6,299.2
|+
|105
|105
|Guangzhou Municipal Construction Group
|39,257.7
|149.5
|+
|106
|106
|China National Nuclear
|39,053.6
|1,281.4
|+
|107
|107
|China Taiping Insurance Group
|38,705.6
|116.1
|+
|108
|108
|Shudao Investment Group
|38,019.4
|645.8
|+
|109
|109
|Shenzhen Investment Holdings
|37,887.8
|906.5
|+
|110
|110
|Jardine Matheson
|37,724
|354
|+
|111
|111
|China Datang
|37,606.1
|181.7
|+
|112
|112
|China Aerospace Science & Industry
|37,371.3
|2,166.8
|+
|113
|113
|Longfor Group Holdings
|37,249
|3,621.7
|+
|114
|114
|Shougang Group
|36,852.7
|188.8
|+
|115
|115
|Hangzhou Iron and Steel Group
|36,818.2
|245.8
|+
|116
|116
|Xinjiang Zhongtai Group
|36,762
|112.4
|+
|117
|117
|Guangzhou Industrial Investment Holdings
|36,588.5
|233.9
|+
|118
|118
|Haier Smart Home
|36,200.7
|2,186.9
|+
|119
|119
|Compal Electronics
|36,039.7
|244.7
|+
|120
|120
|Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings
|35,383
|311.4
|+
|121
|121
|Guangdong Guangxin Holdings Group
|35,368.3
|355.6
|+
|122
|122
|Taikang Insurance Group
|34,836.9
|1,614.9
|+
|123
|123
|Shaanxi Construction Engineering Holding
|34,735.3
|391
|+
|124
|124
|CRRC Group
|34,696.9
|902.4
|+
|125
|125
|TongLing Nonferrous Metals Group
|34,589.9
|5
|+
|126
|126
|Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding
|34,486.3
|835
|+
|127
|127
|Shandong Hi-Speed Group
|34,454.8
|444.8
|+
|128
|128
|Shanghai Delong Steel Group
|33,534
|253.4
|+
|129
|129
|CK Hutchison Holdings
|33,523.4
|4,684.4
|+
|130
|130
|Wistron
|33,063.6
|374.8
|+
|131
|131
|Anhui Conch Group
|32,990.9
|870.5
|+
|132
|132
|Beijing Jianlong Heavy Industry Group
|32,878.3
|229.1
|+
|133
|133
|Hunan Iron & Steel Group
|32,722.7
|1,175.6
|+
|134
|134
|Meituan
|32,698.5
|-994
|+
|135
|135
|Lu’an Chemical Group
|32,596.2
|87.6
|+
|136
|136
|Tongwei Group
|31,944.4
|1,637.1
|+
|137
|137
|New China Life Insurance
|31,860.6
|1,460.1
|+
|138
|138
|Luxshare Precision Industry
|31,817.4
|1,362.2
|+
|139
|139
|China National Aviation Fuel Group
|31,649.7
|410.5
|+
|140
|140
|Chengdu Xingcheng Investment Group
|31,304.1
|186
|+
|141
|141
|Guangxi Investment Group
|31,263.2
|84
|+
|142
|142
|Xinjiang Guanghui Industry Investment
|30,922.3
|159.1
|+
|143
|143
|Hailiang Group
|30,827.6
|50.2
|+
|144
|144
|Yunnan Provincial Investment Holding Group
|29,165.8
|44.7
|+
|145
|145
|Formosa Petrochemical
|28,494.4
|484.6
|+
|146
|146
|Gree Electric Appliances of Zhuhai
|28,267.6
|3,643.1
|+
|147
|147
|WH Group
|28,136
|1,370
|+
|148
|148
|Cathay Financial Holding
|27,684.3
|1,255.3
|+
|149
|149
|Hisense Group Holdings
|27,492.5
|538.7
|+
|150
|150
|Zhongsheng Group Holding
|26,737.4
|991.2
|+
|151
|151
|BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP
|26,522.8
|1,122.5
|+
|152
|152
|Fubon Financial Holding
|26,420.1
|1,576.7
|+
|153
|153
|FOSUN INTERNATIONAL
|26,073.8
|80.1
|+
|154
|154
|WPG Holdings
|26,047.8
|353.2
|+
|155
|155
|Weichai Power
|26,038.8
|729.2
|+
|156
|156
|Hua Xia Bank
|25,981.2
|3,721.7
|+
|157
|157
|Liaoning Fangda Group Industrial
|25,804
|-98.7
|+
|158
|158
|CMOC Group
|25,716.7
|901.9
|+
|159
|159
|China Reinsurance (Group)
|24,965.2
|278.2
|+
|160
|160
|TCL Technology Group
|24,771.4
|38.8
|+
|161
|161
|Wanhua Chemical Group
|24,612.8
|2,413.3
|+
|162
|162
|China National Chemical Engineering
|23,553.1
|805
|+
|163
|163
|HENGTONG Group
|23,190.5
|25.1
|+
|164
|164
|Wuliangye Group
|23,117.1
|1,125.3
|+
|165
|165
|ENN Natural Gas
|22,918.6
|868.8
|+
|166
|166
|Shanghai Electric Holdings Group
|22,873.7
|-1,762.5
|+
|167
|167
|ASE Technology Holding
|22,541.3
|2,086.2
|+
|168
|168
|Chery Holding Group
|22,301.5
|319.6
|+
|169
|169
|Evergreen Marine
|21,076.7
|11,229.1
|+
|170
|170
|CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS
|21,040.7
|478.6
|+
|171
|171
|Jointown Pharmaceutical Group
|20,875.3
|309.9
|+
|172
|172
|Great Wall Motor
|20,416.8
|1,228.8
|+
|173
|173
|Bank of Jiangsu
|20,015.9
|3,773.9
|+
|174
|174
|China Hongqiao Group
|19,578.3
|1,293.6
|+
|175
|175
|PDD Holdings
|19,408.6
|4,688.4
|+
|176
|176
|WT Microelectronics
|19,192.2
|256.4
|+
|177
|177
|LONGi Green Energy Technology
|19,176.7
|2,201.9
|+
|178
|178
|Sunshine Insurance Group
|19,114.3
|725.6
|+
|179
|179
|AIA Group
|19,110
|282
|+
|180
|180
|Bank of Beijing
|18,998.8
|3,680.8
|+
|181
|181
|Kweichow Moutai
|18,962.1
|9,323.4
|+
|182
|182
|Greentown China Holdings
|18,902.5
|409.7
|+
|183
|183
|Muyuan Foods
|18,556.6
|1,972.1
|+
|184
|184
|MEDIATEK
|18,439.5
|3,969.5
|+
|185
|185
|Baidu
|18,385.4
|1,123.7
|+
|186
|186
|Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group
|18,310.5
|1,402
|+
|187
|187
|ZTE
|18,278.3
|1,201.2
|+
|188
|188
|INVENTEC
|18,202.8
|205.9
|+
|189
|189
|ASUSTek Computer Inc
|18,049.6
|493.6
|+
|190
|190
|Gemdale
|17,870
|907.9
|+
|191
|191
|Uni-President Enterprises Corp
|17,634.3
|576.9
|+
|192
|192
|China Zheshang Bank
|17,363.8
|2,024.4
|+
|193
|193
|Seazen Group
|17,324.8
|41.7
|+
|194
|194
|Digital China Group
|17,226.6
|149.3
|+
|195
|195
|ZALL SMART
|16,487.2
|-452
|+
|196
|196
|China Aviation Oil (Singapore)
|16,464.1
|33.5
|+
|197
|197
|Sinotrans
|16,176.6
|604.8
|+
|198
|198
|Bank of Shanghai
|16,051.7
|3,312.2
|+
|199
|199
|Tsinghua Unigroup
|15,681.5
|-140.5
|+
|200
|200
|Goertek
|15,593.5
|260
|+
|201
|201
|Guangdong Haid Group
|15,566.9
|439.2
|+
|202
|202
|Vipshop Holdings
|15,334.6
|936.4
|+
|203
|203
|BBMG
|15,285.4
|180.3
|+
|204
|204
|China Steel Inc
|15,105.5
|597.5
|+
|205
|205
|Ningbo Jintian Copper(Group)
|15,042.8
|62.5
|+
|206
|206
|Bank of Ningbo
|14,911
|3,430.3
|+
|207
|207
|Zhejiang Construction Investment Group
|14,648.1
|144.1
|+
|208
|208
|Sunac China Holdings
|14,383
|-4,113.2
|+
|209
|209
|Netease
|14,345
|3,023.4
|+
|210
|210
|TBEA
|14,271.7
|2,361.2
|+
|211
|211
|Kuaishou Technology
|14,001.1
|-2,035.3
|+
|212
|212
|Xcmg Construction Machinery
|13,946.8
|640.3
|+
|213
|213
|Huaqin Technology
|13,772.6
|381.1
|+
|214
|214
|China Mengniu Dairy
|13,764.8
|788.3
|+
|215
|215
|Sichuan Changhong Electric
|13,748.2
|69.6
|+
|216
|216
|China Tower
|13,701.9
|1,306.3
|+
|217
|217
|Shenzhen Aisidi
|13,591.8
|108.6
|+
|218
|218
|Yonghui Superstores
|13,392.8
|-410.8
|+
|219
|219
|Baiyin Nonferrous Group
|13,057.5
|5
|+
|220
|220
|China Southern Airlines
|12,942.1
|-4,861
|+
|221
|221
|Bank of Nanjing
|12,837.1
|2,736.5
|+
|222
|222
|Trinasolar
|12,643.7
|547.1
|+
|223
|223
|Wens Foodstuff Group
|12,446.5
|786.3
|+
|224
|224
|Cgn Power
|12,312.3
|1,481.4
|+
|225
|225
|Jinko Solar
|12,290.6
|436.5
|+
|226
|226
|Grand Industrial Holding
|12,191.2
|17
|+
|227
|227
|China Cinda Asset Management
|12,039.7
|938.5
|+
|228
|228
|Sany Heavy Industry
|12,014.9
|635.2
|+
|229
|229
|Liuzhou Iron & Steel
|12,000.5
|-348.2
|+
|230
|230
|Huitongda Network
|11,945.5
|42.7
|+
|231
|231
|Zhejiang Zheneng Electric Power
|11,921.7
|-270.9
|+
|232
|232
|Anhui Construction Engineering Group
|11,910.5
|205.2
|+
|233
|233
|Beijing Enterprises Holdings
|11,786.3
|967
|+
|234
|234
|CMST Development
|11,413.5
|95.2
|+
|235
|235
|Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town
|11,412.1
|-1,621.2
|+
|236
|236
|Shanghai Ganglian E-Commerce Holdings
|11,382.3
|30.2
|+
|237
|237
|Golden Concord Group
|11,326.7
|217.3
|+
|238
|238
|Daqin Railway
|11,262.1
|1,664.4
|+
|239
|239
|Tianneng Power International
|11,089.8
|267
|+
|240
|240
|Midea Real Estate Holding
|10,945.9
|256.6
|+
|241
|241
|SHENZHEN LIYE GROUP
|10,910.3
|372.9
|+
|242
|242
|Zhejiang Satellite Holding
|10,907.8
|178.7
|+
|243
|243
|Ja Solar Technology
|10,850.5
|822.5
|+
|244
|244
|Yuexiu Property
|10,765.2
|587.7
|+
|245
|245
|NWY Holding Group
|10,731
|439.5
|+
|246
|246
|Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Union
|10,729
|-108.5
|+
|247
|247
|China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings
|10,707
|211.9
|+
|248
|248
|Suning.Com
|10,610.4
|-2,411.3
|+
|249
|249
|NanJing Iron & Steel
|10,505.3
|321.3
|+
|250
|250
|Inspur Electronic Information Industry
|10,335.6
|309.3
|+
|251
|251
|Innovation New Material Technology
|10,304.9
|161.9
|+
|252
|252
|Huaibei Mining Holdings
|10,290.9
|1,042
|+
|253
|253
|Huishang Bank
|10,241.1
|1,991.7
|+
|254
|254
|Universal Scientific Industrial(Shanghai)
|10,185.5
|454.9
|+
|255
|255
|C.Q.Pharmaceutical Holding
|10,083.4
|141.6
|+
|256
|256
|Tianjin You Fa Steel Pipe Group Stock
|10,013.7
|44.2
|+
|257
|257
|VSTECS Holdings
|9,874.3
|105.1
|+
|258
|258
|China Bohai Bank
|9,866.6
|907.9
|+
|259
|259
|Bank of Hangzhou
|9,717.1
|1,736.2
|+
|260
|260
|Shanghai Tunnel Engineering
|9,703.6
|417.6
|+
|261
|261
|Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings)
|9,594.2
|486.9
|+
|262
|262
|Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt
|9,370.5
|581.2
|+
|263
|263
|Lao Feng Xiang
|9,367
|252.8
|+
|264
|264
|Tongkun Group
|9,215.9
|19.4
|+
|265
|265
|Wumei Technology Group
|9,198.2
|438.4
|+
|266
|266
|TCL Electronics Holdings
|9,111.6
|57.1
|+
|267
|267
|KE Holdings
|9,019
|-206.1
|+
|268
|268
|Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal
|9,015.7
|1,631.6
|+
|269
|269
|Sinotruk (Hong Kong)
|8,814.1
|267.1
|+
|270
|270
|Zhuhai Huafa Properties
|8,799.1
|383.2
|+
|271
|271
|Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group
|8,776.3
|-1,363.3
|+
|272
|272
|Lufax Holding
|8,639.4
|1,293.2
|+
|273
|273
|Wingtech Technology
|8,633.9
|217
|+
|274
|274
|WeBank
|8,619.7
|1,328.6
|+
|275
|275
|Zhongjin Gold Corp.
|8,496
|314.7
|+
|276
|276
|CCS Supply Chain Management
|8,306.2
|68.4
|+
|277
|277
|Shenzhen Zhongjin Lingnan Nonfemet
|8,241.3
|180.2
|+
|278
|278
|Dongfang Electric
|8,228.7
|424.4
|+
|279
|279
|Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank
|8,206.8
|1,527.6
|+
|280
|280
|Fujian Electronic Information (Group)
|8,202.6
|-462.6
|+
|281
|281
|Jinke Property Group
|8,155.7
|-3,180.1
|+
|282
|282
|China Railway Materials
|8,099.7
|103.5
|+
|283
|283
|China Tourism Group Duty Free
|8,091.9
|760.2
|+
|284
|284
|Agile Group Holdings
|8,032.7
|-2,227.1
|+
|285
|285
|Anta Sports Products
|7,975.7
|1,128.3
|+
|286
|286
|YTO Express Group
|7,959.1
|582.7
|+
|287
|287
|Skyworth Group
|7,951.9
|122.9
|+
|288
|288
|Air China
|7,863.7
|-5,740.8
|+
|289
|289
|Guangdong Electric Power Development
|7,828.5
|-446.6
|+
|290
|290
|Zhenshi Holding Group
|7,761.1
|741.5
|+
|291
|291
|Sunwoda Electronic
|7,754.4
|158.1
|+
|292
|292
|China Yangtze Power
|7,739.3
|3,167.8
|+
|293
|293
|Yunnan Tin
|7,730
|200.1
|+
|294
|294
|Sansteel MinguangFujian
|7,679.4
|20.6
|+
|295
|295
|Xinfengming Group
|7,550
|-30.5
|+
|296
|296
|Luoyang Guohong Investment Holding Group
|7,550
|176.4
|+
|297
|297
|SDIC Power Holdings
|7,505.7
|606.4
|+
|298
|298
|Shandong Gold Mining
|7,478.4
|177.1
|+
|299
|299
|Canadian Solar
|7,468.6
|240
|+
|300
|300
|Nanjing Pharmaceutical
|7,465.9
|88.6
|+
|301
|301
|Da Ming International Holdings
|7,451.1
|-26.5
|+
|302
|302
|Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp.
|7,402.2
|58.6
|+
|303
|303
|Hubei Biocause Pharmaceutical
|7,375.8
|40.7
|+
|304
|304
|Chongqing Construction Engineering Group
|7,333.3
|22.5
|+
|305
|305
|NIO
|7,324.2
|-2,164.4
|+
|306
|306
|Guotai Junan Securities
|7,297.2
|1,710.6
|+
|307
|307
|Zhongyuan Bank
|7,276.2
|542.6
|+
|308
|308
|Semiconductor Manufacturing International
|7,273.3
|1,817.9
|+
|309
|309
|China Oriental Group
|7,227.9
|120
|+
|310
|310
|Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank
|7,222.5
|1,631.4
|+
|311
|311
|Xiamen Tungsten
|7,168.8
|215
|+
|312
|312
|Beijing Capital Development
|7,123.9
|-68.5
|+
|313
|313
|Guangzhou Development Group Incorporated
|7,122.2
|201.3
|+
|314
|314
|Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes
|7,100
|249.1
|+
|315
|315
|Jiangsu High Hope International Group
|7,099.9
|-74.3
|+
|316
|316
|Yunda Holding
|7,051.5
|220.5
|+
|317
|317
|China National Gold Group Gold Jewellery
|7,005.5
|113.8
|+
|318
|318
|Lens Technology
|6,942.2
|363.9
|+
|319
|319
|Shenzhen Transsion Holdings
|6,926.9
|369.2
|+
|320
|320
|Goldwind Science & Technology
|6,903.3
|354.3
|+
|321
|321
|Sino-Ocean Group Holding
|6,857.1
|-2,368.2
|+
|322
|322
|China Eastern Airlines
|6,854.8
|-5,557.8
|+
|323
|323
|Zhejiang Chint Electrics
|6,834.5
|598.1
|+
|324
|324
|Li Auto
|6,732.3
|-299.1
|+
|325
|325
|Gansu Jiu Steel Group Hongxing Iron & Steel
|6,631.8
|-368.1
|+
|326
|326
|China Galaxy Securities
|6,508.5
|1,153.7
|+
|327
|327
|China Power International Development
|6,494.8
|393.7
|+
|328
|328
|China Risun Group
|6,413.1
|275.8
|+
|329
|329
|Jiangsu Guotai International Group
|6,365.5
|256.4
|+
|330
|330
|Hunan Yuneng New Energy Battery Material
|6,361.2
|447
|+
|331
|331
|Henan Shenhuo Coal & Power
|6,348.3
|1,125.5
|+
|332
|332
|Haitong Securities
|6,240.7
|973
|+
|333
|333
|Zjamp Group
|6,215.9
|90.7
|+
|334
|334
|Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
|6,188.8
|348.9
|+
|335
|335
|Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group
|6,169.7
|556.1
|+
|336
|336
|Baosheng Science and Technology Innovation
|6,166.6
|9.6
|+
|337
|337
|Orient International Enterprise
|6,166
|55
|+
|338
|338
|Ganfeng Lithium Group
|6,150.1
|3,048.1
|+
|339
|339
|BANK OF CHANGSHA
|6,146.8
|1,012.6
|+
|340
|340
|Anhui Truchum Advanced Materials and Technology
|6,034.9
|19.9
|+
|341
|341
|Kingfa Sci.&Tech.
|6,007.7
|296.1
|+
|342
|342
|Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology
|5,986.6
|477.8
|+
|343
|343
|Beijing United Information Technology
|5,986.3
|167.4
|+
|344
|344
|Sungrow Power Supply
|5,984.6
|534.2
|+
|345
|345
|China Railway Signal & Communication
|5,979
|540.2
|+
|346
|346
|Tianqi Lithium
|5,971.5
|3,559.6
|+
|347
|347
|Hebei Construction Group
|5,947.3
|48.6
|+
|348
|348
|Yango Group
|5,934.3
|-1,866.1
|+
|349
|349
|Shandong Sun Paper
|5,911.7
|417.5
|+
|350
|350
|Western Mining
|5,911.1
|512.3
|+
|351
|351
|Zhejiang Yongjin Metal Technology
|5,880.2
|72.3
|+
|352
|352
|Wuxi Apptec
|5,850.4
|1,310.2
|+
|353
|353
|Zhongliang Holdings Group
|5,846.7
|-200.2
|+
|354
|354
|Anyang Iron and Steel
|5,832.6
|-446.1
|+
|355
|355
|Shanghai Huayi Group
|5,788.4
|190.5
|+
|356
|356
|Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products
|5,688.3
|1,120.7
|+
|357
|357
|Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering
|5,624.5
|-152.7
|+
|358
|358
|Huadong Medicine
|5,606.6
|371.5
|+
|359
|359
|China Meheco Group
|5,588.5
|109.4
|+
|360
|360
|Shenzhen Energy Group
|5,578.4
|326.8
|+
|361
|361
|China International Capital
|5,559.6
|1,129.4
|+
|362
|362
|Shanghai International Port
|5,542
|2,560.5
|+
|363
|363
|China Huarong Asset Management
|5,539.6
|-4,100.2
|+
|364
|364
|China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech
|5,539
|889.5
|+
|365
|365
|Aecc Aviation Power
|5,514.8
|188.5
|+
|366
|366
|Transfar Zhilian
|5,500
|110.7
|+
|367
|367
|Bluefocus Intelligent Communications Group
|5,453.2
|-323.4
|+
|368
|368
|Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp.
|5,437.6
|-235.2
|+
|369
|369
|Chongqing Iron & Steel
|5,435.2
|-151.5
|+
|370
|370
|Yunnan Baiyao Group
|5,424.3
|446.1
|+
|371
|371
|China Securities
|5,421.7
|1,116
|+
|372
|372
|Shenzhen Tianxing Cloud Supply Chain
|5,414.1
|43.9
|+
|373
|373
|INNER MONGOLIA ERDOS RESOURCES
|5,410.2
|703.5
|+
|374
|374
|Eve Energy
|5,396.9
|521.6
|+
|375
|375
|Avary Holding (Shenzhen)
|5,383.1
|745
|+
|376
|376
|Pingdingshan Tianan Coal. Mining
|5,358.3
|851
|+
|377
|377
|Jizhong Energy Resources
|5,357.1
|662.7
|+
|378
|378
|Wintime Energy Group
|5,285.7
|283.8
|+
|379
|379
|ZTO Express (Cayman)
|5,259.1
|1,012.2
|+
|380
|380
|Radiance Holdings (Group)
|5,250.3
|253.5
|+
|381
|381
|Wuxi Taiji Industry
|5,232
|-110.4
|+
|382
|382
|Guangzhou R&F Properties
|5,231.7
|-2,339.4
|+
|383
|383
|Shanghai Aiko Solar Energy
|5,214.2
|346.1
|+
|384
|384
|Shan Xi Hua Yang Group New Energy
|5,209.4
|1,044.4
|+
|385
|385
|Shandong Nanshan Aluminium
|5,195.8
|522.6
|+
|386
|386
|Yongan Futures
|5,169.7
|100
|+
|387
|387
|Haidilao International Holding
|5,164.6
|204.3
|+
|388
|388
|Lingyi iTech (Guangdong)
|5,126.5
|237.3
|+
|389
|389
|Seres Group
|5,070
|-569.6
|+
|390
|390
|Shanying International Holdings
|5,056.5
|-335.4
|+
|391
|391
|JCET Group
|5,019
|480.3
|+
|392
|392
|Sto Express
|5,005.5
|42.8
|+
|393
|393
|China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining
|5,003.6
|16.5
|+
|394
|394
|Gf Securities
|4,943.8
|1,178.8
|+
|395
|395
|Nongfu Spring
|4,941.3
|1,262.9
|+
|396
|396
|Sunny Optical Technology (Group)
|4,935
|357.9
|+
|397
|397
|Tianshan Aluminum Group
|4,907
|394
|+
|398
|398
|Wellhope Foods
|4,877.8
|76.3
|+
|399
|399
|Jiangsu Guoxin Corp.
|4,822.3
|10.1
|+
|400
|400
|Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group
|4,816.1
|8.3
|+
|401
|401
|Shanghai Bailian Group
|4,797.1
|101.7
|+
|402
|402
|Tsingtao Brewery
|4,782.6
|551.6
|+
|403
|403
|Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group
|4,763.5
|377.3
|+
|404
|404
|China Baoan Group
|4,762
|171.9
|+
|405
|405
|Huatai Securities
|4,761.8
|1,643.1
|+
|406
|406
|Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings
|4,757.7
|28.1
|+
|407
|407
|China Fortune Land Development
|4,748.4
|235.3
|+
|408
|408
|Chaowei Power Holdings
|4,746.8
|62
|+
|409
|409
|Bohai Leasing
|4,745.5
|-295.3
|+
|410
|410
|Risesun Real Estate Development
|4,726.4
|-2,424.8
|+
|411
|411
|Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing
|4,694.7
|352
|+
|412
|412
|Powerlong Real Estate Holdings
|4,664.6
|60.6
|+
|413
|413
|Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology
|4,640.2
|315.2
|+
|414
|414
|Yadea Group Holdings
|4,617.3
|321.3
|+
|415
|415
|Daqo New Energy Corp.
|4,608.4
|1,819.8
|+
|416
|416
|CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
|4,599.1
|905.5
|+
|417
|417
|Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies
|4,596.2
|60.3
|+
|418
|418
|China Lesso Group Holdings
|4,573.8
|374.2
|+
|419
|419
|Qinghai Salt Lake Industry
|4,570.9
|2,313.8
|+
|420
|420
|Ming Yang Smart Energy Group
|4,570.9
|513.6
|+
|421
|421
|Zhejiang Int'l Group
|4,551.8
|31.5
|+
|422
|422
|Zhejiang Dahua Technology
|4,543.8
|345.5
|+
|423
|423
|Beijing Jingneng Power
|4,531.9
|119.4
|+
|424
|424
|Huaxin Cement
|4,529.7
|401.2
|+
|425
|425
|Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics
|4,514.1
|1,428.2
|+
|426
|426
|Cngr Advanced Material
|4,510.9
|229.5
|+
|427
|427
|Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group
|4,506
|869.9
|+
|428
|428
|Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical
|4,496.2
|935
|+
|429
|429
|Ningbo Ronbay New Energy Technology
|4,478.1
|201.2
|+
|430
|430
|Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery Joint-Stock
|4,475.4
|1,394.1
|+
|431
|431
|Jiangling Motors
|4,474.7
|136
|+
|432
|432
|Shenzhen Gas
|4,468.9
|181.7
|+
|433
|433
|Konka Group
|4,401.5
|-218.7
|+
|434
|434
|Gem
|4,369.4
|192.6
|+
|435
|435
|Risen Energy
|4,368.3
|140.4
|+
|436
|436
|Oriental Energy
|4,340.7
|6.3
|+
|437
|437
|iQIYI
|4,310.7
|-20.2
|+
|438
|438
|Sino Biopharmaceutical
|4,278.5
|378.1
|+
|439
|439
|Yanlord Land Group
|4,268.3
|227.8
|+
|440
|440
|China Meidong Auto Holdings
|4,259.8
|77.5
|+
|441
|441
|Ningxia Baofeng Energy Group
|4,226.4
|936.9
|+
|442
|442
|Bright Dairy & Food
|4,194.4
|53.6
|+
|443
|443
|Shenergy
|4,191.2
|160.9
|+
|444
|444
|Fuyao Glass Industry Group
|4,177.1
|706.9
|+
|445
|445
|Meihua Holdings Group
|4,153.1
|655
|+
|446
|446
|Shenzhou International Group Holdings
|4,130
|678.3
|+
|447
|447
|Henan Mingtai Al.Industrial
|4,129.9
|237.6
|+
|448
|448
|SITC International Holdings
|4,113
|1,944.4
|+
|449
|449
|China Nonferrous Mining
|4,094.7
|263.7
|+
|450
|450
|Fufeng Group
|4,084.4
|574
|+
|451
|451
|Tian Di Science & Technology
|4,075.7
|290.2
|+
|452
|452
|Henan Yuguang Gold&Lead
|4,030.5
|63.2
|+
|453
|453
|Shenzhen Investment
|4,027.7
|266.3
|+
|454
|454
|Shanghai Industrial Holdings
|4,003.2
|295.5
|+
|455
|455
|XPeng
|3,992.3
|-1,358.6
|+
|456
|456
|Yuzhou Group Holdings
|3,974.7
|-1,786.1
|+
|457
|457
|China SCE Group Holdings
|3,970
|3.6
|+
|458
|458
|Tangrenshen Group
|3,945.2
|20.1
|+
|459
|459
|Guangxi Liugong Machinery
|3,936.5
|89.1
|+
|460
|460
|Shenzhen Tagen Group
|3,934.1
|289.9
|+
|461
|461
|Andon Health
|3,912
|2,383
|+
|462
|462
|Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory
|3,896.9
|1,203.5
|+
|463
|463
|Pang Da Automobile Trade
|3,868.3
|-214.2
|+
|464
|464
|Kailuan Energy Chemical
|3,865.7
|275.2
|+
|465
|465
|Zhenro Properties Group
|3,849.6
|-1,914.3
|+
|466
|466
|Huafon Chemical
|3,847.9
|422.8
|+
|467
|467
|Ninestar
|3,843.6
|276.9
|+
|468
|468
|Li Ning
|3,835.9
|604.1
|+
|469
|469
|Ningbo Zhoushan Port
|3,821.2
|627.4
|+
|470
|470
|Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food
|3,807.1
|921.3
|+
|471
|471
|Kaisa Group Holdings
|3,774.5
|-1,942.2
|+
|472
|472
|Huaihe Energy (Group)
|3,769.5
|51.6
|+
|473
|473
|Chengtun Mining Group
|3,769.5
|-14.2
|+
|474
|474
|Luzhou Laojiao
|3,734.8
|1,540.9
|+
|475
|475
|Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing
|3,725.1
|151.4
|+
|476
|476
|China Development Bank Financial Leasing
|3,724.4
|498.2
|+
|477
|477
|Shanghai Maling Aquarius
|3,714.6
|74.7
|+
|478
|478
|Harbin Electric
|3,714.1
|14.7
|+
|479
|479
|Lianhua Supermarket Holdings
|3,669.1
|-31.5
|+
|480
|480
|Shanxi Meijin Energy
|3,657
|328.4
|+
|481
|481
|Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development
|3,651.3
|-137.7
|+
|482
|482
|Baoye Group
|3,631.1
|104.8
|+
|483
|483
|Times China Holdings
|3,630.8
|-1,477.1
|+
|484
|484
|An Hui Wenergy
|3,608.8
|63.2
|+
|485
|485
|Dingdong (Cayman)
|3,600.7
|-121.1
|+
|486
|486
|Lb Group
|3,590.9
|508.3
|+
|487
|487
|Central China Real Estate
|3,580.1
|-1,124
|+
|488
|488
|Jiangxi Jovo Energy
|3,560.9
|162
|+
|489
|489
|Shenzhen Huaqiang Industry
|3,559.1
|141.6
|+
|490
|490
|China First Heavy Industries
|3,550.9
|15.3
|+
|491
|491
|China Three Gorges Renewables
|3,539.9
|1,063.7
|+
|492
|492
|Texhong International Group
|3,538.9
|23.3
|+
|493
|493
|Tangshan Sanyou Chemical Industries
|3,520.2
|147
|+
|494
|494
|Hoshine Silicon Industry
|3,516.8
|765.3
|+
|495
|495
|Eastern Air Logistics
|3,489.1
|540.6
|+
|496
|496
|Hopson Development Holdings
|3,480.1
|1,119
|+
|497
|497
|ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance
|3,471.5
|-201.6
|+
|498
|498
|Shaanxi Heimao Coking
|3,448.9
|41.3
|+
|499
|499
|China XLX Fertiliser
|3,429.8
|197.2
|+
|500
|500
|Inner Mongolia Mengdian Huaneng Thermal Power
|3,428.9
|261.9
|+