2023 Fortune China 500

The inaugural edition of the Fortune China 500 list ranks the country's largest companies by revenue.

2023-07-25

METHODOLOGY for Fortune China 500

The methodology is consistent with Fortune Global 500. Companies are ranked by total revenues for their respective fiscal years ended on or before March 31, 2023. All companies on the list must publish financial data and report part or all of their figures to a government agency. Figures are as reported, and comparisons are with the prior year’s figures as originally reported for that year. Fortune does not restate the prior year’s figures for changes in accounting.

REVENUES Revenue figures include consolidated subsidiaries and reported revenues from discontinued operations, but exclude excise taxes. For banks, revenue is the sum of gross interest income and gross noninterest income. For insurance companies, revenue includes premium and annuity income, investment income, realized capital gains or losses, and other income, but excludes deposits.

PROFITS Profits are shown after taxes, extraordinary credits or charges, cumulative effects of accounting changes, and noncontrolling (minority) interests, but before preferred dividends. Figures in parentheses indicate a loss. Profit declines of more than 100% reflect swings from 2021 profits to 2022 losses. Profits for partnerships and cooperatives are reported but are not comparable with those of the other companies on the list because they are not taxed on a comparable basis. Profits for mutual insurance companies are based on statutory accounting. Revenue and profit figures for non-U.S. companies have been converted to U.S. dollars at the average exchange rate during each company’s fiscal year (ended Dec. 31, 2022, unless otherwise noted).

BALANCE SHEET Assets shown are those at the company’s fiscal year-end. Figures for non-U.S. companies have been converted to U.S. dollars at the exchange rate at each company’s fiscal year-end.

Rank Rank oflast year Company Revenues($M) Profits($M) More
11State Grid 530,008.88,191.9+
22China National Petroleum 483,019.221,079.7+
33Sinopec Group 471,154.29,656.9+
44China State Construction Engineering 305,884.54,234+
55Hon Hai Precision Industry 222,535.34,751+
66Industrial & Commercial Bank of China 214,766.353,589.3+
77China Construction Bank 202,753.448,145.1+
88Agricultural Bank of China 187,061.138,523.7+
99Ping An Insurance 181,565.812,453.8+
1010Sinochem Holdings 173,834-1.4+
1111China Railway Engineering Group 171,668.82,034.7+
1212China National Offshore Oil 164,761.516,987.7+
1313China Railway Construction 163,0371,799.6+
1414China Baowu Steel Group 161,698.42,492.8+
1515Bank of China 156,923.533,811+
1616JD.com 155,533.31,543.1+
1717China Life Insurance 151,487.26,858.6+
1818China Mobile Communications 139,597.114,718.3+
1919China Communications Construction 138,270.41,254.9+
2020China Minmetals 133,541.3876.9+
2121Alibaba Group Holding 126,812.510,625+
2222Xiamen C&D 125,970.5454.4+
2323Shandong Energy Group 124,088.732.6+
2424China Resources 121,642.64,661.6+
2525China Energy Investment 121,583.65,699.2+
2626China Southern Power Grid 113,6741,515.5+
2727SAIC Motor 110,612.32,396+
2828China Post Group 110,270.64,896.7+
2929COFCO 110,2221,765.6+
3030Xiamen ITG Holding Group 103,089.7289.5+
3131CITIC Group 100,768.73,903.9+
3232PowerChina 99,019.6620.8+
3333Huawei Investment & Holding 95,489.95,282.5+
3434Sinopharm 94,075.21,100.8+
3535COSCO Shipping 93,181.46,232.7+
3636People's Insurance Co. of China 91,534.63,638.7+
3737Hengli Group 90,943.7356.4+
3838Amer International Group 90,498.21,496.9+
3939China FAW Group 87,679.43,846.4+
4040China Telecommunications 87,166.42,060.8+
4141Zhejiang Rongsheng Holding Group 86,166169.9+
4242Wuchan Zhongda Group 85,709.6581.4+
4343XMXYG 83,639.2299.5+
4444China North Industries Group 82,688.81,788.4+
4545Tencent Holdings 82,439.627,984.2+
4646Aviation Industry Corp. of China 81,670.81,528+
4747Pacific Construction Group 79,478.35,188.4+
4848Bank of Communications 78,213.113,698.9+
4949Jinneng Holding Group 77,761.3358.7+
5050Guangzhou Automobile Industry Group 77,344.7623+
5151Aluminum Corp. of China 76,9461,697.5+
5252Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 76,021.733,342.5+
5353Shaanxi Coal & Chemical Industry 75,871.21,386.3+
5454Jiangxi Copper 74,927.2464.2+
5555Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group 74,922.8931.2+
5656China Vanke 74,900.53,362.4+
5757China Merchants Group 73,282.78,474.1+
5858China Merchants Bank 72,316.620,516.8+
5959Dongfeng Motor 68,415.61,211.2+
6060China Poly Group 67,695.91,287.7+
6161China Pacific Insurance (Group) 67,695.53,658.4+
6262Beijing Automotive Group 67,282.2296.1+
6363Greenland Holding Group 64,802.1150.2+
6464Country Garden Holdings 63,978.9-899.7+
6565China Huaneng Group 63,284.31,125.3+
6666BYD 63,040.82,471.1+
6767Lenovo Group 61,946.91,607.7+
6868Shenghong Holding Group 61,251.2427.7+
6969Industrial Bank 60,962.113,584.1+
7070Zhejiang Geely Holding Group 60,395.8945+
7171HBIS Group 59,563.349.5+
7272Zhejiang Hengyi Group 57,332.4-153.3+
7373China National Building Material Group 56,514.2629.2+
7474China Electronics Technology Group 55,847.62,665.4+
7575China Energy Engineering Group 54,889.5544.5+
7676Tsingshan Holding Group 54,711.11,457.4+
7777Shanghai Pudong Development Bank 54,027.77,607.1+
7878State Power Investment 54,021.7743.7+
7979China United Network Communications 52,765.91,085.1+
8080Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum (Group) 52,224.1870.2+
8181China State Shipbuilding 51,799.12,710.1+
8282Midea Group 51,3934,393.4+
8383Sinomach 51,126.4-408.9+
8484Ansteel Group 50,041.3608+
8585Jinchuan Group 49,466.71,112.6+
8686Contemporary Amperex Technology 48,848.74,568.2+
8787Zhejiang Communications Investment Group 46,616.5858.5+
8888Susun Construction Group 46,137.81,357.4+
8989Jingye Group 45,704.9329.4+
9090China Huadian 45,113.41,021.3+
9191China Minsheng Banking 44,581.55,243.1+
9292Pegatron 44,272.5506.9+
9393China South Industries Group 43,428.91,014.6+
9494Quanta Computer 42,997972.4+
9595Jiangsu Shagang Group 42,784.2557.5+
9696Shanghai Construction Group 42,522.2201.5+
9797China National Coal Group 41,996.91,877.3+
9898Shanxi Coking Coal Group 41,662.1355.3+
9999Xiaomi 41,631.3367.8+
100100New Hope Holding Group 41,426.27.8+
101101China Electronics 40,326.3-501.1+
102102Zijin Mining Group 40,187.12,979.4+
103103S.F. Holding 39,765.1917.8+
104104CPC 39,427.2-6,299.2+
105105Guangzhou Municipal Construction Group 39,257.7149.5+
106106China National Nuclear 39,053.61,281.4+
107107China Taiping Insurance Group 38,705.6116.1+
108108Shudao Investment Group 38,019.4645.8+
109109Shenzhen Investment Holdings 37,887.8906.5+
110110Jardine Matheson 37,724354+
111111China Datang 37,606.1181.7+
112112China Aerospace Science & Industry 37,371.32,166.8+
113113Longfor Group Holdings 37,2493,621.7+
114114Shougang Group 36,852.7188.8+
115115Hangzhou Iron and Steel Group 36,818.2245.8+
116116Xinjiang Zhongtai Group 36,762112.4+
117117Guangzhou Industrial Investment Holdings 36,588.5233.9+
118118Haier Smart Home 36,200.72,186.9+
119119Compal Electronics 36,039.7244.7+
120120Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings 35,383311.4+
121121Guangdong Guangxin Holdings Group 35,368.3355.6+
122122Taikang Insurance Group 34,836.91,614.9+
123123Shaanxi Construction Engineering Holding 34,735.3391+
124124CRRC Group 34,696.9902.4+
125125TongLing Nonferrous Metals Group 34,589.95+
126126Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding 34,486.3835+
127127Shandong Hi-Speed Group 34,454.8444.8+
128128Shanghai Delong Steel Group 33,534253.4+
129129CK Hutchison Holdings 33,523.44,684.4+
130130Wistron 33,063.6374.8+
131131Anhui Conch Group 32,990.9870.5+
132132Beijing Jianlong Heavy Industry Group 32,878.3229.1+
133133Hunan Iron & Steel Group 32,722.71,175.6+
134134Meituan 32,698.5-994+
135135Lu’an Chemical Group 32,596.287.6+
136136Tongwei Group 31,944.41,637.1+
137137New China Life Insurance 31,860.61,460.1+
138138Luxshare Precision Industry 31,817.41,362.2+
139139China National Aviation Fuel Group 31,649.7410.5+
140140Chengdu Xingcheng Investment Group 31,304.1186+
141141Guangxi Investment Group 31,263.284+
142142Xinjiang Guanghui Industry Investment 30,922.3159.1+
143143Hailiang Group 30,827.650.2+
144144Yunnan Provincial Investment Holding Group 29,165.844.7+
145145Formosa Petrochemical 28,494.4484.6+
146146Gree Electric Appliances of Zhuhai 28,267.63,643.1+
147147WH Group 28,1361,370+
148148Cathay Financial Holding 27,684.31,255.3+
149149Hisense Group Holdings 27,492.5538.7+
150150Zhongsheng Group Holding 26,737.4991.2+
151151BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP 26,522.81,122.5+
152152Fubon Financial Holding 26,420.11,576.7+
153153FOSUN INTERNATIONAL 26,073.880.1+
154154WPG Holdings 26,047.8353.2+
155155Weichai Power 26,038.8729.2+
156156Hua Xia Bank 25,981.23,721.7+
157157Liaoning Fangda Group Industrial 25,804-98.7+
158158CMOC Group 25,716.7901.9+
159159China Reinsurance (Group) 24,965.2278.2+
160160TCL Technology Group 24,771.438.8+
161161Wanhua Chemical Group 24,612.82,413.3+
162162China National Chemical Engineering 23,553.1805+
163163HENGTONG Group 23,190.525.1+
164164Wuliangye Group 23,117.11,125.3+
165165ENN Natural Gas 22,918.6868.8+
166166Shanghai Electric Holdings Group 22,873.7-1,762.5+
167167ASE Technology Holding 22,541.32,086.2+
168168Chery Holding Group 22,301.5319.6+
169169Evergreen Marine 21,076.711,229.1+
170170CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS 21,040.7478.6+
171171Jointown Pharmaceutical Group 20,875.3309.9+
172172Great Wall Motor 20,416.81,228.8+
173173Bank of Jiangsu 20,015.93,773.9+
174174China Hongqiao Group 19,578.31,293.6+
175175PDD Holdings 19,408.64,688.4+
176176WT Microelectronics 19,192.2256.4+
177177LONGi Green Energy Technology 19,176.72,201.9+
178178Sunshine Insurance Group 19,114.3725.6+
179179AIA Group 19,110282+
180180Bank of Beijing 18,998.83,680.8+
181181Kweichow Moutai 18,962.19,323.4+
182182Greentown China Holdings 18,902.5409.7+
183183Muyuan Foods 18,556.61,972.1+
184184MEDIATEK 18,439.53,969.5+
185185Baidu 18,385.41,123.7+
186186Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group 18,310.51,402+
187187ZTE 18,278.31,201.2+
188188INVENTEC 18,202.8205.9+
189189ASUSTek Computer Inc 18,049.6493.6+
190190Gemdale 17,870907.9+
191191Uni-President Enterprises Corp 17,634.3576.9+
192192China Zheshang Bank 17,363.82,024.4+
193193Seazen Group 17,324.841.7+
194194Digital China Group 17,226.6149.3+
195195ZALL SMART 16,487.2-452+
196196China Aviation Oil (Singapore) 16,464.133.5+
197197Sinotrans 16,176.6604.8+
198198Bank of Shanghai 16,051.73,312.2+
199199Tsinghua Unigroup 15,681.5-140.5+
200200Goertek 15,593.5260+
201201Guangdong Haid Group 15,566.9439.2+
202202Vipshop Holdings 15,334.6936.4+
203203BBMG 15,285.4180.3+
204204China Steel Inc 15,105.5597.5+
205205Ningbo Jintian Copper(Group) 15,042.862.5+
206206Bank of Ningbo 14,9113,430.3+
207207Zhejiang Construction Investment Group 14,648.1144.1+
208208Sunac China Holdings 14,383-4,113.2+
209209Netease 14,3453,023.4+
210210TBEA 14,271.72,361.2+
211211Kuaishou Technology 14,001.1-2,035.3+
212212Xcmg Construction Machinery 13,946.8640.3+
213213Huaqin Technology 13,772.6381.1+
214214China Mengniu Dairy 13,764.8788.3+
215215Sichuan Changhong Electric 13,748.269.6+
216216China Tower 13,701.91,306.3+
217217Shenzhen Aisidi 13,591.8108.6+
218218Yonghui Superstores 13,392.8-410.8+
219219Baiyin Nonferrous Group 13,057.55+
220220China Southern Airlines 12,942.1-4,861+
221221Bank of Nanjing 12,837.12,736.5+
222222Trinasolar 12,643.7547.1+
223223Wens Foodstuff Group 12,446.5786.3+
224224Cgn Power 12,312.31,481.4+
225225Jinko Solar 12,290.6436.5+
226226Grand Industrial Holding 12,191.217+
227227China Cinda Asset Management 12,039.7938.5+
228228Sany Heavy Industry 12,014.9635.2+
229229Liuzhou Iron & Steel 12,000.5-348.2+
230230Huitongda Network 11,945.542.7+
231231Zhejiang Zheneng Electric Power 11,921.7-270.9+
232232Anhui Construction Engineering Group 11,910.5205.2+
233233Beijing Enterprises Holdings 11,786.3967+
234234CMST Development 11,413.595.2+
235235Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town 11,412.1-1,621.2+
236236Shanghai Ganglian E-Commerce Holdings 11,382.330.2+
237237Golden Concord Group 11,326.7217.3+
238238Daqin Railway 11,262.11,664.4+
239239Tianneng Power International 11,089.8267+
240240Midea Real Estate Holding 10,945.9256.6+
241241SHENZHEN LIYE GROUP 10,910.3372.9+
242242Zhejiang Satellite Holding 10,907.8178.7+
243243Ja Solar Technology 10,850.5822.5+
244244Yuexiu Property 10,765.2587.7+
245245NWY Holding Group 10,731439.5+
246246Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Union 10,729-108.5+
247247China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings 10,707211.9+
248248Suning.Com 10,610.4-2,411.3+
249249NanJing Iron & Steel 10,505.3321.3+
250250Inspur Electronic Information Industry 10,335.6309.3+
251251Innovation New Material Technology 10,304.9161.9+
252252Huaibei Mining Holdings 10,290.91,042+
253253Huishang Bank 10,241.11,991.7+
254254Universal Scientific Industrial(Shanghai) 10,185.5454.9+
255255C.Q.Pharmaceutical Holding 10,083.4141.6+
256256Tianjin You Fa Steel Pipe Group Stock 10,013.744.2+
257257VSTECS Holdings 9,874.3105.1+
258258China Bohai Bank 9,866.6907.9+
259259Bank of Hangzhou 9,717.11,736.2+
260260Shanghai Tunnel Engineering 9,703.6417.6+
261261Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) 9,594.2486.9+
262262Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt 9,370.5581.2+
263263Lao Feng Xiang 9,367252.8+
264264Tongkun Group 9,215.919.4+
265265Wumei Technology Group 9,198.2438.4+
266266TCL Electronics Holdings 9,111.657.1+
267267KE Holdings 9,019-206.1+
268268Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal 9,015.71,631.6+
269269Sinotruk (Hong Kong) 8,814.1267.1+
270270Zhuhai Huafa Properties 8,799.1383.2+
271271Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group 8,776.3-1,363.3+
272272Lufax Holding 8,639.41,293.2+
273273Wingtech Technology 8,633.9217+
274274WeBank 8,619.71,328.6+
275275Zhongjin Gold Corp. 8,496314.7+
276276CCS Supply Chain Management 8,306.268.4+
277277Shenzhen Zhongjin Lingnan Nonfemet 8,241.3180.2+
278278Dongfang Electric 8,228.7424.4+
279279Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank 8,206.81,527.6+
280280Fujian Electronic Information (Group) 8,202.6-462.6+
281281Jinke Property Group 8,155.7-3,180.1+
282282China Railway Materials 8,099.7103.5+
283283China Tourism Group Duty Free 8,091.9760.2+
284284Agile Group Holdings 8,032.7-2,227.1+
285285Anta Sports Products 7,975.71,128.3+
286286YTO Express Group 7,959.1582.7+
287287Skyworth Group 7,951.9122.9+
288288Air China 7,863.7-5,740.8+
289289Guangdong Electric Power Development 7,828.5-446.6+
290290Zhenshi Holding Group 7,761.1741.5+
291291Sunwoda Electronic 7,754.4158.1+
292292China Yangtze Power 7,739.33,167.8+
293293Yunnan Tin 7,730200.1+
294294Sansteel MinguangFujian 7,679.420.6+
295295Xinfengming Group 7,550-30.5+
296296Luoyang Guohong Investment Holding Group 7,550176.4+
297297SDIC Power Holdings 7,505.7606.4+
298298Shandong Gold Mining 7,478.4177.1+
299299Canadian Solar 7,468.6240+
300300Nanjing Pharmaceutical 7,465.988.6+
301301Da Ming International Holdings 7,451.1-26.5+
302302Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp. 7,402.258.6+
303303Hubei Biocause Pharmaceutical 7,375.840.7+
304304Chongqing Construction Engineering Group 7,333.322.5+
305305NIO 7,324.2-2,164.4+
306306Guotai Junan Securities 7,297.21,710.6+
307307Zhongyuan Bank 7,276.2542.6+
308308Semiconductor Manufacturing International 7,273.31,817.9+
309309China Oriental Group 7,227.9120+
310310Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank 7,222.51,631.4+
311311Xiamen Tungsten 7,168.8215+
312312Beijing Capital Development 7,123.9-68.5+
313313Guangzhou Development Group Incorporated 7,122.2201.3+
314314Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes 7,100249.1+
315315Jiangsu High Hope International Group 7,099.9-74.3+
316316Yunda Holding 7,051.5220.5+
317317China National Gold Group Gold Jewellery 7,005.5113.8+
318318Lens Technology 6,942.2363.9+
319319Shenzhen Transsion Holdings 6,926.9369.2+
320320Goldwind Science & Technology 6,903.3354.3+
321321Sino-Ocean Group Holding 6,857.1-2,368.2+
322322China Eastern Airlines 6,854.8-5,557.8+
323323Zhejiang Chint Electrics 6,834.5598.1+
324324Li Auto 6,732.3-299.1+
325325Gansu Jiu Steel Group Hongxing Iron & Steel 6,631.8-368.1+
326326China Galaxy Securities 6,508.51,153.7+
327327China Power International Development 6,494.8393.7+
328328China Risun Group 6,413.1275.8+
329329Jiangsu Guotai International Group 6,365.5256.4+
330330Hunan Yuneng New Energy Battery Material 6,361.2447+
331331Henan Shenhuo Coal & Power 6,348.31,125.5+
332332Haitong Securities 6,240.7973+
333333Zjamp Group 6,215.990.7+
334334Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology 6,188.8348.9+
335335Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group 6,169.7556.1+
336336Baosheng Science and Technology Innovation 6,166.69.6+
337337Orient International Enterprise 6,16655+
338338Ganfeng Lithium Group 6,150.13,048.1+
339339BANK OF CHANGSHA 6,146.81,012.6+
340340Anhui Truchum Advanced Materials and Technology 6,034.919.9+
341341Kingfa Sci.&Tech. 6,007.7296.1+
342342Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology 5,986.6477.8+
343343Beijing United Information Technology 5,986.3167.4+
344344Sungrow Power Supply 5,984.6534.2+
345345China Railway Signal & Communication 5,979540.2+
346346Tianqi Lithium 5,971.53,559.6+
347347Hebei Construction Group 5,947.348.6+
348348Yango Group 5,934.3-1,866.1+
349349Shandong Sun Paper 5,911.7417.5+
350350Western Mining 5,911.1512.3+
351351Zhejiang Yongjin Metal Technology 5,880.272.3+
352352Wuxi Apptec 5,850.41,310.2+
353353Zhongliang Holdings Group 5,846.7-200.2+
354354Anyang Iron and Steel 5,832.6-446.1+
355355Shanghai Huayi Group 5,788.4190.5+
356356Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products 5,688.31,120.7+
357357Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering 5,624.5-152.7+
358358Huadong Medicine 5,606.6371.5+
359359China Meheco Group 5,588.5109.4+
360360Shenzhen Energy Group 5,578.4326.8+
361361China International Capital 5,559.61,129.4+
362362Shanghai International Port 5,5422,560.5+
363363China Huarong Asset Management 5,539.6-4,100.2+
364364China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech 5,539889.5+
365365Aecc Aviation Power 5,514.8188.5+
366366Transfar Zhilian 5,500110.7+
367367Bluefocus Intelligent Communications Group 5,453.2-323.4+
368368Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp. 5,437.6-235.2+
369369Chongqing Iron & Steel 5,435.2-151.5+
370370Yunnan Baiyao Group 5,424.3446.1+
371371China Securities 5,421.71,116+
372372Shenzhen Tianxing Cloud Supply Chain 5,414.143.9+
373373INNER MONGOLIA ERDOS RESOURCES 5,410.2703.5+
374374Eve Energy 5,396.9521.6+
375375Avary Holding (Shenzhen) 5,383.1745+
376376Pingdingshan Tianan Coal. Mining 5,358.3851+
377377Jizhong Energy Resources 5,357.1662.7+
378378Wintime Energy Group 5,285.7283.8+
379379ZTO Express (Cayman) 5,259.11,012.2+
380380Radiance Holdings (Group) 5,250.3253.5+
381381Wuxi Taiji Industry 5,232-110.4+
382382Guangzhou R&F Properties 5,231.7-2,339.4+
383383Shanghai Aiko Solar Energy 5,214.2346.1+
384384Shan Xi Hua Yang Group New Energy 5,209.41,044.4+
385385Shandong Nanshan Aluminium 5,195.8522.6+
386386Yongan Futures 5,169.7100+
387387Haidilao International Holding 5,164.6204.3+
388388Lingyi iTech (Guangdong) 5,126.5237.3+
389389Seres Group 5,070-569.6+
390390Shanying International Holdings 5,056.5-335.4+
391391JCET Group 5,019480.3+
392392Sto Express 5,005.542.8+
393393China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining 5,003.616.5+
394394Gf Securities 4,943.81,178.8+
395395Nongfu Spring 4,941.31,262.9+
396396Sunny Optical Technology (Group) 4,935357.9+
397397Tianshan Aluminum Group 4,907394+
398398Wellhope Foods 4,877.876.3+
399399Jiangsu Guoxin Corp. 4,822.310.1+
400400Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group 4,816.18.3+
401401Shanghai Bailian Group 4,797.1101.7+
402402Tsingtao Brewery 4,782.6551.6+
403403Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group 4,763.5377.3+
404404China Baoan Group 4,762171.9+
405405Huatai Securities 4,761.81,643.1+
406406Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings 4,757.728.1+
407407China Fortune Land Development 4,748.4235.3+
408408Chaowei Power Holdings 4,746.862+
409409Bohai Leasing 4,745.5-295.3+
410410Risesun Real Estate Development 4,726.4-2,424.8+
411411Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing 4,694.7352+
412412Powerlong Real Estate Holdings 4,664.660.6+
413413Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology 4,640.2315.2+
414414Yadea Group Holdings 4,617.3321.3+
415415Daqo New Energy Corp. 4,608.41,819.8+
416416CSPC Pharmaceutical Group 4,599.1905.5+
417417Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies 4,596.260.3+
418418China Lesso Group Holdings 4,573.8374.2+
419419Qinghai Salt Lake Industry 4,570.92,313.8+
420420Ming Yang Smart Energy Group 4,570.9513.6+
421421Zhejiang Int'l Group 4,551.831.5+
422422Zhejiang Dahua Technology 4,543.8345.5+
423423Beijing Jingneng Power 4,531.9119.4+
424424Huaxin Cement 4,529.7401.2+
425425Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics 4,514.11,428.2+
426426Cngr Advanced Material 4,510.9229.5+
427427Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group 4,506869.9+
428428Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical 4,496.2935+
429429Ningbo Ronbay New Energy Technology 4,478.1201.2+
430430Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery Joint-Stock 4,475.41,394.1+
431431Jiangling Motors 4,474.7136+
432432Shenzhen Gas 4,468.9181.7+
433433Konka Group 4,401.5-218.7+
434434Gem 4,369.4192.6+
435435Risen Energy 4,368.3140.4+
436436Oriental Energy 4,340.76.3+
437437iQIYI 4,310.7-20.2+
438438Sino Biopharmaceutical 4,278.5378.1+
439439Yanlord Land Group 4,268.3227.8+
440440China Meidong Auto Holdings 4,259.877.5+
441441Ningxia Baofeng Energy Group 4,226.4936.9+
442442Bright Dairy & Food 4,194.453.6+
443443Shenergy 4,191.2160.9+
444444Fuyao Glass Industry Group 4,177.1706.9+
445445Meihua Holdings Group 4,153.1655+
446446Shenzhou International Group Holdings 4,130678.3+
447447Henan Mingtai Al.Industrial 4,129.9237.6+
448448SITC International Holdings 4,1131,944.4+
449449China Nonferrous Mining 4,094.7263.7+
450450Fufeng Group 4,084.4574+
451451Tian Di Science & Technology 4,075.7290.2+
452452Henan Yuguang Gold&Lead 4,030.563.2+
453453Shenzhen Investment 4,027.7266.3+
454454Shanghai Industrial Holdings 4,003.2295.5+
455455XPeng 3,992.3-1,358.6+
456456Yuzhou Group Holdings 3,974.7-1,786.1+
457457China SCE Group Holdings 3,9703.6+
458458Tangrenshen Group 3,945.220.1+
459459Guangxi Liugong Machinery 3,936.589.1+
460460Shenzhen Tagen Group 3,934.1289.9+
461461Andon Health 3,9122,383+
462462Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory 3,896.91,203.5+
463463Pang Da Automobile Trade 3,868.3-214.2+
464464Kailuan Energy Chemical 3,865.7275.2+
465465Zhenro Properties Group 3,849.6-1,914.3+
466466Huafon Chemical 3,847.9422.8+
467467Ninestar 3,843.6276.9+
468468Li Ning 3,835.9604.1+
469469Ningbo Zhoushan Port 3,821.2627.4+
470470Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food 3,807.1921.3+
471471Kaisa Group Holdings 3,774.5-1,942.2+
472472Huaihe Energy (Group) 3,769.551.6+
473473Chengtun Mining Group 3,769.5-14.2+
474474Luzhou Laojiao 3,734.81,540.9+
475475Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing 3,725.1151.4+
476476China Development Bank Financial Leasing 3,724.4498.2+
477477Shanghai Maling Aquarius 3,714.674.7+
478478Harbin Electric 3,714.114.7+
479479Lianhua Supermarket Holdings 3,669.1-31.5+
480480Shanxi Meijin Energy 3,657328.4+
481481Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development 3,651.3-137.7+
482482Baoye Group 3,631.1104.8+
483483Times China Holdings 3,630.8-1,477.1+
484484An Hui Wenergy 3,608.863.2+
485485Dingdong (Cayman) 3,600.7-121.1+
486486Lb Group 3,590.9508.3+
487487Central China Real Estate 3,580.1-1,124+
488488Jiangxi Jovo Energy 3,560.9162+
489489Shenzhen Huaqiang Industry 3,559.1141.6+
490490China First Heavy Industries 3,550.915.3+
491491China Three Gorges Renewables 3,539.91,063.7+
492492Texhong International Group 3,538.923.3+
493493Tangshan Sanyou Chemical Industries 3,520.2147+
494494Hoshine Silicon Industry 3,516.8765.3+
495495Eastern Air Logistics 3,489.1540.6+
496496Hopson Development Holdings 3,480.11,119+
497497ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance 3,471.5-201.6+
498498Shaanxi Heimao Coking 3,448.941.3+
499499China XLX Fertiliser 3,429.8197.2+
500500Inner Mongolia Mengdian Huaneng Thermal Power 3,428.9261.9+

